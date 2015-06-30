UPDATE 1-World's markets brace for Wednesday's leap second

(Adds detail on CME plans)
By Vidya Ranganathan
SINGAPORE, June 30 Financial markets around the
world will open on Wednesday with a tinge of apprehension, not
just because of developments in Greece or China, but because of
an extra second.
A "leap second" is being added to the world's clocks at
midnight GMT on Tuesday, which could test the extremely
sensitive trading systems of the modern algorithmic era,
beginning with markets in Asia.
The decision to add a leap second has been taken by the
International Telecommunication Union, a United Nations body,
to harmonize atomic time with the sometimes imprecise time taken
by the earth to rotate around its axis.
While there have been several occasions since 1972 that leap
seconds have been added to world clocks, this is the first time
since 1997 that such a tweak is happening on a working day and
in a high-speed electronic trading environment.
The majority of global equity trading and a significant
proportion of trading in bonds, currencies, commodities and
derivatives, is done on electronic platforms governed by the
international Financial Information Exchange (FIX) protocol.
"On the FIX systems, the tolerance limits on an order may
make it look stale if the clocks are out of sync, which is the
biggest issue," said one head of electronic sales at a European
brokerage in Hong Kong.
Stock exchanges, brokers and investment banks said they were
working with their vendors and clients to ensure their internal
clocks were brought into line.
"No one's actually expecting a big impact. Tolerance limits
are usually more than a second anyway because clocks are not
always exactly aligned between clients and broker," the head of
electronic sales said.
"But these days, in the electronic world, one second is not
an insignificant amount of time. It's worth being diligent about
it."
Intercontinental Exchange, a major network of exchanges for
financial and commodity markets, said it would delay market
openings which would normally occur between 2300 GMT on Tuesday
and 0001 GMT Wednesday by varying amounts of time. (www.theice.com/leap-second)
CME Group is also delaying the CME Globex market open on
July 1. All markets will open at 19:45 CDT (0045 GMT) rather
than the usual staggered openings from 17:00 CDT (2200 GMT).(here)
In Asia, the adjustment process varies among exchanges.
Some, such as those in Australia, South Korea and Japan are
planning to "smear" the extra second by adding a tiny fraction
of a second to each second over a period of a few hours, brokers
said. Others said they would do it as a one-off adjustment.
The Singapore Exchange has told markets it would adjust its
systems' clock between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on July 2, a broker
said.
The last leap second was added in 2012. Then, in outages
similar to the Y2K millennium problems, a few websites were
affected. Australia's Qantas Airways was among those
hit as the leap second affected its reservation systems and
caused flight delays.
"The problem in 2012 was an Amadeus outage caused by the
leap second bug," a Qantas spokesman in Sydney told Reuters on
Tuesday, referring to the software for the global travel and
tourism industry.
"We have sought and received assurances from Amadeus that
they have taken action to make sure that the same problem cannot
happen again, and we're confident that there won't be any impact
on Qantas operations on this occasion."
