Futures, options volume jumps on signs Fed will reduce stimulus

| CHICAGO, June 19
CHICAGO, June 19 U.S. futures and options volume
in May climbed 11.6 percent from a year earlier amid signs that
Federal Reserve policymakers may pare back their massive
monetary stimulus, according to analysts and newly released
industry data.
The Futures Industry Association said on Wednesday that U.S.
volume last month jumped to 761 million contracts from 682
million contracts in May 2012. Overseas volume was not
available.
Trading has rebounded since global volume dropped 15.3
percent in 2012 as the outlook for unchanged interest rates kept
traders on the sidelines.
Global futures and options volume during the first quarter
edged up 0.5 percent from a year earlier to 5.41 billion
contracts, according to the association.
Futures-only volume during the quarter rose 21.2 percent
from the previous year to 3.06 billion contracts, and options
volume fell 17.9 percent to 2.35 billion, it said.
During the first quarter, interest rate-based futures and
options volume rose 8.4 percent from a year earlier to 848
million contracts, according to the association.
"I would be surprised if the second quarter didn't beat the
first quarter," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity
Analytics & Consulting.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday the
U.S. economy is expanding strongly enough for the central bank
to begin slowing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus later this
year.
The Fed has held overnight interest rates near zero since
December 2008.
"As talk and speculation about what rates might do kind of
heats up, that's the kind of volatility that's good for this
interest-rate complex," said Gaston Ceron, equity analyst for
Morningstar.
CME Group, the world's largest futures exchange
operator, on May 29 set a single-day volume record with
26,947,300 contracts trading across all asset classes. That
surpassed the previous record of 25,734,651 contracts from
August 9, 2011.
CME interest rate futures and options on May 29 reached a
high of 19,417,635 contracts, topping the previous record of
17,164,758 contracts from February 27, 2007.