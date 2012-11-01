REFILE-Regulators say four big banks must hold more capital

Nov 1 Global regulators on Thursday said
Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and
JPMorgan Chase & Co will need to hold the most extra
capital of 28 banks considered so large and complex they need an
extra buffer to absorb potential losses.
The additional cushion aims to make sure large banks won't
threaten the financial system in future crises and require
government bailouts.
Thursday's statement was timed for a meeting of G20 finance
ministers in Mexico this weekend when governments will review
progress in implementing a welter of pledges to reform finance
after the 2007-09 crisis.