New Issue-Global Brass & Copper sells $375 mln notes

May 24 Global Brass and Copper Inc on
Thursday sold $375 million of senior secured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER, INC. 	
	
AMT $375 MLN    COUPON 9.5 PCT     MATURITY    06/01/2019	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   12/01/2012	
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 9.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  06/01/2012	
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 836 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

