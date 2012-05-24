New Issue-Global Brass & Copper sells $375 mln notes

May 24 Global Brass and Copper Inc on Thursday sold $375 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER, INC. AMT $375 MLN COUPON 9.5 PCT MATURITY 06/01/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 9.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/01/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 836 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS