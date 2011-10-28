UPDATE 1-Global Brass & Copper files for IPO of up to $150 mln

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
* To list stock on NYSE under the symbol "BRSS"
* Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to underwrite offering (Follows alerts)
Oct 28 Global Brass & Copper Holdings Inc filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering of common stock.
The company, which is a distributor and processor of specialized copper and brass products in North America, told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley were underwriting the offer.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.
The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company plans to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BRSS".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.