UPDATE 1-Global Brass & Copper files for IPO of up to $150 mln

Oct 28 Global Brass & Copper Holdings Inc filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The company, which is a distributor and processor of specialized copper and brass products in North America, told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley were underwriting the offer.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company plans to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BRSS".

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)