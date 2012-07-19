SAFT ON WEALTH-Imagining a global crash every two years

By James Saft
July 19 It just might be time to rethink that
global diversification strategy.
New research shows that the chances of a global stock market
crash have increased 15-fold in the past two decades, implying a
crash about every two years.
That's something to think about, given that international
diversification has long been sold to investors as the next best
thing to a free lunch.
The finding, in a paper published in June by Thijs Markwat,
a Dutch quantitative researcher at Robeco Asset Management,
should send many scrambling to re-think their asset allocations.
()
Markwat defines a global crash as a week in which the four
major equity markets - Europe, the United States, Asia and Latin
America - all turn in losses that would be in the bottom 5
percent in terms of performance. At minimum, that would be the
equivalent of a 5.9 percent fall in global stocks over a week.
While the chances of that happening in 1992 were only 0.1
percent per week, by February 2010 it had risen to 1.5 percent,
theoretically implying a global crash on average about every two
years.
"The main conclusion for risk-managers reads that
geographical diversification opportunities are almost
monotonically decreasing, as the global crash probabilities keep
rising. To keep the risk of portfolios at acceptable levels,
risk-managers should think of other ways, besides geographical
diversification, to diversify their exposures," Markwat wrote.
While it is obvious to anyone paying attention that equities
are riskier than many assumed 20 years ago, this is a stark
illustration of exactly how volatile -- and highly correlated --
international equities have become.
My guess is that as the reality of this volatility and
correlation becomes widely understood, investors will demand
higher risk premia for shares. In other words, global stocks as
an asset class may well have further to fall.
The idea that global diversification could act as a hedge
gained in popularity in the 1970s and '80s as investors observed
that major markets often tracked one another only loosely,
offering in essence cheap insurance for a portfolio.
While correlations between the U.S. and European markets
were only 0.51 in 1992, by 2010 that had risen to 0.83. The link
between U.S. and Asian shares rose during the period from just
0.41 to 0.64. That implies there was still significant
diversification value, though that value is shrinking over time.
GLOBALIZATION
The Asian crisis of 1997-98 seems to have driven a permanent
increase in correlations. Having reported on financial markets
at the time, that makes sense to me.
When Thailand started to fall apart, the prevailing wisdom
was that this was totally irrelevant to U.S. investors, a
misconception many continued to hold right up until the point of
the Long-Term Capital Management failure.
That event ushered in the boom, bust and bailout pattern we
are still following today.
Investors began to understand, slowly, that global equity
markets are reasonably tightly linked. This drove appetite for
financial news, and also led, inevitably, to more attempts by
investors to get out in front of a rout in one place by selling
up in another, even if they themselves had no exposure in the
original market to begin selling off.
So, what came first, the chicken or the egg? While surely
this is a fundamental-driven phenomenon, a reflection of the
globalization of the economy, it is also in part driven by the
behavior of investors in reaction to that globalization.
The bigger question for investors is: What should they do
now?
Clearly, there is still value in diversification, even
taking into account currency risk, as lots of diversification
can be gained across asset classes. Just take a look at returns
on U.S. 10-year Treasuries against the S&P 500 for proof.
There is also, plainly, only very imperfect correlation
within fixed income classes and regions, implying real value to
an internationally diversified fixed-income portfolio.
The same forces that are driving interest rates up in Spain
-- and fixed income returns down -- are helping to drive bond
prices in Denmark and Germany strongly higher, leading to
negative interest rates in many cases.
While neither end of that trade may seem appetizing, imagine
for a minute you are an Italian saver: you will be heartily glad
to be getting a tiny coupon on your German or U.S. bonds when
compared with the losses, real and potential, on your domestic
bond holdings.
Correlations in equity markets are also, very probably,
going to continue rising. The major shocks, like the Asian
crisis, tend to have a big and lasting impact on correlations. A
euro crisis that turns truly horrible would surely be big enough
to prompt a global sell-off in shares, and to drive correlations
significantly higher.
A pessimist will see this as driving equities lower. An
optimist will realize that markets usually overshoot and,
eventually, equities will be a fantastic buy.
Keep your powder dry.