Ex-Motorola CEO Jha appointed chief of GlobalFoundries

Jan 6 Contract chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc has
appointed former Motorola Mobility chief Sanjay Jha as CEO, as
it prepares to invest $9 billion to $10 billion over the next
two years on next-generation semiconductor manufacturing.
Jha, an industry veteran who presided over Motorola's sale
to Google Inc, replaces Ajit Manocha, who was appointed
CEO in mid-2011 but now reverts to serving as an adviser to Abu
Dhabi's Advanced Technology Investment Company, GlobalFoundries'
owner.
Some in the industry had speculated that Jha would be tapped
to run Intel, a job that ultimately went to Brian
Krzanich. At GlobalFoundries, Jha will spearhead the chip
company's build-out of a leading-edge facility in Malta, New
York, plus upgrades to facilities in Singapore and Germany.
GlobalFoundries competes against leading contract chipmaker
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, which is also
investing heavily in technology to make smaller and costlier
integrated circuits.
Growth has slowed for the global semiconductor industry as
PC sales sputter and consumers switch to mobile devices. But
ATIC executives say contract chip manufacturers will continue to
grow at a double-digit pace as more firms outsource production.