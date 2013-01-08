版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 9日 星期三

GlobalFoundries to invest $2 bln in New York facility

Jan 8 Contract chipmaker GlobalFoundries said it plans to invest $2 billion to build a research and development center in New York, taking its total investment in the facility to over $8 billion.

The new development center will develop and manufacture semiconductor equipment to support the transition to mobile devices from personal computers, GlobalFoundries said.

The company expects to begin construction in early 2013, and complete it by 2014.

GlobalFoundries was spun off from Advanced Micro Devices Inc to Abu Dhabi government-owned Advanced Technology Investment Co in 2009.

Apart from New York, GlobalFoundries has plants in Singapore and Germany.
