GlobalFoundries to invest $2 bln in New York facility

Jan 8 Contract chipmaker GlobalFoundries
said it plans to invest $2 billion to build a research
and development center in New York, taking its total investment
in the facility to over $8 billion.
The new development center will develop and manufacture
semiconductor equipment to support the transition to mobile
devices from personal computers, GlobalFoundries said.
The company expects to begin construction in early 2013, and
complete it by 2014.
GlobalFoundries was spun off from Advanced Micro Devices Inc
to Abu Dhabi government-owned Advanced Technology
Investment Co in 2009.
Apart from New York, GlobalFoundries has plants in Singapore
and Germany.