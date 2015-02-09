IHH, TPG vie for control of India's Global Hospitals - sources

| MUMBAI
MUMBAI Feb 9 Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd
and U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management
are vying to buy a controlling stake in India's Global
Hospitals in a deal that would value the privately owned chain
at $350 million, two people with direct knowledge of the matter
said.
The acquisition talks come as private companies benefit from
growing numbers of more affluent Indian patients who are willing
to pay for better-equipped clinics given the poor state of
public hospitals.
Global Hospitals put up the stake for sale last year. The
sources said founder and current chairman K. Ravindranath as
well as private equity firm Everstone Capital were among those
selling their holdings.
"The talks are quite advanced. This would be a control
transaction and could be finalised soon," said one of the
sources. Both sources declined to be named because of the
confidentiality of the discussions.
A Global Hospitals spokesman said the company is in talks
with "several people" about the stake sale but declined to
provide specifics. IHH Healthcare and TPG declined to comment.
Analysts expect private healthcare providers to see growing
investor interest, given India's public spending on health is
among the lowest in the world.
"Healthcare is recession proof," said Deven Choksey,
managing director of KR Choksey Securities. Private equity
investments into the sector stood at $552 million last year,
slightly lower than the $786.2 million in 2013, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
If successful, the deal would be TPG's the largest
acquisition to date in Indian healthcare.
For IHH, Asia's largest hospital operator by stock market
value, an investment into Global Hospitals would mark a further
expansion in Indian healthcare, as it already owns a nearly 11
percent stake in Apollo Hospital Enterprises, India's
largest private hospital chain.
Global Hospitals operates five hospitals and three smaller
ones across Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad with more
than 2,000 beds, according to the company's website.
