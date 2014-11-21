Global M&A deals cross $3 trln for first time since 2007

UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
Nov 21 Mergers and acquisition deals announced so far this year have topped $3 trillion, the highest since 2007, helped by mega deals in the healthcare, energy and power sectors.
The total value of deals globally jumped about 48 percent to $3.06 trillion as of Nov. 20, compared with the same period last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc retained its No. 1 position as M&A adviser with deals worth $877 billion, followed by JPMorgan Chase & Co with $651 billion and Citigroup Inc with $633 billion.
Morgan Stanley slipped to the fifth position from third last year.
The M&A market, which was the doldrums following the financial crisis, got a lift from a resurgent stock market and growing confidence among cash-rich companies.
The $66.4 billion bid for Allergan Inc by Actavis PLC this week more than doubled the total value of deals in the healthcare sector to $364 billion.
Halliburton Co's plans to buy smaller rival Baker Hughes Inc for about $38.5 billion raised the value of deals in the energy sector by 68 percent to $516.3 billion.
Other notable deals include Comcast Corp's $45.2 billion bid for rival Time Warner Cable Inc.
The United States led the way with about $1.41 trillion worth of deals, up 58 percent compared with last year. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute