CORRECTED-Global Partners cuts workers, scraps crude at rail terminal

(Corrects second paragraph to say evaluating gasoline stations
and convenience stores instead of all businesses)
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON Jan 28 Global Partners LP has
laid off 8 percent of its work force and aims to handle only
ethanol, not crude, at its rail terminal in Oregon in response
to the nearly 70 percent plunge in oil prices since mid-2014,
the company said on Thursday.
The company also cut its distribution for the
October-December period by 33.7 percent compared to the previous
quarter, and is evaluating its portfolio of gasoline stations
and convenience stores for possible disposition or
reconfiguration.
Global Partners' stock price fell more than 21 percent to
close at $15.38 Thursday on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
"We continue to be negatively impacted by fixed costs
associated with our crude oil business, including railcar
leases," Chief Executive Officer Eric Slifka said in a
statement.
"As a result, in the first quarter we have implemented a
number of initiatives to reduce expenses and manage our cash
flow," he said.
Global Partners has been expanding its railport and terminal
at the Port of St. Helens in Clatskanie, Oregon, to increase
storage, handle Panamax-sized vessels and increase crude
offloading capability to up to 120,000 barrels per day. That
project is slated to be finished in the third quarter this year.
The company held a meeting for analysts at the terminal in
November 2014, touting that $100 million project.
However, the plunge in oil prices has narrowed discounts of
North American crudes to global crudes, eroding rail transport
profitability.
Slifka said the company was "taking steps" to use the Oregon
terminal for ethanol transloading "during this period of
headwinds in the crude market." The terminal houses an ethanol
plant.
The company cut 70 jobs, about 8 percent of its work force
excluding convenience store workers. Jobs were slashed at the
Oregon terminal as well as the company's crude loading terminals
in North Dakota and its corporate offices.
The company did not explain the issues with railcar leases,
but current monthly leases for the newest, safest tank railcars
that carry crude have fallen about $700 from $1,300 early last
year and up to $2,450 in 2014.
Companies that signed multi-year leases when they were at
their highs have to pay those costs whether or not they move
crude unless they negotiate new rates with lessors.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Tom Brown)