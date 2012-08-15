版本:
Global Payments to buy payment technology co for $413 mln

Aug 15 Payment processor Global Payments Inc agreed to buy payment technology firm Accelerated Payment Technologies for $413 million.

The company will buy APT, which processes online transactions for small and mid-sized merchants, from private equity firm Great Hill Partners.

Global Payments expects the deal to hurt its GAAP earnings per share and be neutral to cash earnings per share this year.

