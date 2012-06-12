Global Payments says data breach is "contained"

June 12 Global Payments Inc said a recent data breach put no more than 1.5 million credit card numbers at risk, and that the incident is now "contained."

In a statement updating its investigation of the breach, which was first reported in March, the payments processing company said that the compromised card data was limited to "Track 2" data.

Those data include account numbers and expiration dates, but not personal information like card holders' names, addresses and Social Security numbers.

In the statement, Chief Executive Paul Garcia apologized for the incident and said the company is working to resolve issues that have arisen. Global Payments expects to provide more information about the financial impact of the data breach and the status of the investigation on its year-end earnings call on July 26.

The data breach potentially affected customers of Visa Inc , Mastercard Inc, American Express Co and Discover Financial Services, as well as major banks.