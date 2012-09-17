版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 17日 星期一 16:03 BJT

BRIEF-Hibu signs UK partnership with Global Payments

LONDON, Sept 17 Global Payments Inc : * Signs partnership with Global Payments * Partnership Hibu PLC to offer payments services to local businesses

in the UK

