UPDATE 1-Global Payments Q2 profit misses estimates

* Q2 cash earnings $0.86/shr vs est $0.88/shr

* Q2 rev up 20 pct

* Q2 operating expenses up 21 pct

* Sees FY cash EPS $3.50 to $3.58

Jan 5 Global Payments Inc's second-quarter cash earnings missed analysts estimates as operating expenses rose, but the credit card processor raised its 2012 outlook hoping to benefit from the debit legislation and acquisitions.

The company now expects cash earnings of $3.50 to $3.58 a share, and revenue of $2.15 billion to $2.20 billion for fiscal 2012.

It had earlier forecast earnings of $3.46 to $3.54 a share, and revenue of $2.1 billion to $2.15 billion.

September-November earnings rose to $61.2 million, or 78 cents a share, from $53.5 million, or 67 cents a share a year ago.

Cash earnings were 86 cents a share in the quarter, Atlanta-based Global Payments said.

Revenue grew 20 percent to $530.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 88 cents a share, before items, on revenue of $525.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's operating expenses rose 21 percent to $421.8 million.

Shares of the company closed at $47.99 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.