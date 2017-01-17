Carlyle to buy South Africa's Global Credit Ratings

LONDON Jan 17 Carlyle Group has agreed
to acquire Johannesburg-based ratings agency Global Credit
Ratings (GCR), a spokeswoman for the U.S. buyout fund said on
Tuesday.
Terms of the acquisition, which was first reported by the
Financial Times, were not disclosed.
Carlyle raised $698 million for its Africa buyout fund in
2014, exceeding its $500 million target.
In November, Carlyle, which has $169 billion of assets under
management, agreed to acquire a majority share of CMC Networks,
a pan-African telecommunications business.
In September, it agreed to buy a majority share of Amrod, a
supplier of promotional products and clothing in South Africa
and neighbouring countries.
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Jason Neely)