UPDATE 1-Global Ship Lease gets credit extension

* Says lenders to waive loan-to-value test until Nov 30,
2012
* Says will not pay dividends during the waiver period
* Shares up 12 pct
Nov 30 Global Ship Lease Inc said
its lenders have agreed to extend a key requirement under its
credit facility by a year, amid a downturn in containership
markets.
Shares of London-based Global Ship Lease, which had touched
a year-low of $1.62 on Tuesday, were trading up 12 percent at
$1.87 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company had expected its loan-to-value, a ratio of
outstanding borrowings to the aggregate charter-free market
value of the secured vessels, would exceed the 75 percent limit.
The company, which charters vessels to shipping companies,
said it will not be able to pay dividends during the period of
the waiver.