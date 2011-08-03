UPDATE 1-Global Traffic to go private for $267 mln

(Follows alerts)

* Global Traffic shareholders to get $14/shr

* Deal at a premium of 20 pct over Tuesday's close

* Says cash tender offer to start shortly

Aug 3 Global Traffic Network Inc , a provider of custom traffic and news reports to radio and television stations, said it has agreed to be acquired by a private equity firm GTCR LLC for $14 a share in cash.

The offer, which is at a premium of 20 percent to Global Traffic's Tuesday closing price, values the company at about $267 million, based on the 19.05 million outstanding common shares.

Moelis & Co and Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP were the financial and legal adviser for Global Traffic Network, while Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal adviser to GTCR, the company said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at $11.67 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)