Russia Globaltrans says won't bid for Freight One

BRIEF-A2 Acquisition Corp announces proposed qualifying transaction with Medicenna Therapeutics
MOSCOW, Sept 27 Russian freight operator Globaltrans (GLTRq.L) will not bid for state-controlled Freight One due to the recent market uncertainty, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The firm, which had been considered one of the favourites to win the auction of the Russian Railways unit, said it would not take part in a public auction for a 75 percent minus two share stake.
"While the group has already structured and negotiated a preliminary financing package for the acquisition and believes Freight One has good prospects, due to global financial conditions, the Group has decided not to proceed with an offer," it said.
Russian Railways is trying to sell some of its units to fund new infrastructure. (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by)
