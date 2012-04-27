UPDATE 1-Freight firm buys $540 mln Metalloinvest unit

* Will boost fleet of stock to around 60,000
* Will allow Metalloinvest to free up capital
* Three year service deal included
MOSCOW, April 27 Russian freight company
Globaltrans Investment is buying the railcar unit of
iron ore miner Metalloinvest for $540 million, boosting its
fleet to around 60,000 units.
As part of the deal, Globaltrans will provide rail freight
transportation and logistics services to Metalloinvest for three
years.
Selling the unit will allow Metalloinvest, controlled by
Arsenal football club and Facebook shareholder Alisher Usmanov,
to free up capital, the company's chief executive Eduard Potapov
said.
Globaltrans said its fleet of rolling stock was nearly
48,000 at the end of 2011, while Metalloinvest's fleet was more
than 9,000 strong.
The companies said the deal was the first large scale
transaction between an independent private freight rail group
and a large natural resources company in Russia.