UPDATE 1-Russia's Globaltrans eyes further M&A

* First-half profits flat, finance costs increase
* Sees no urgent need to raise further cash
By Megan Davies and Gleb Stolyarov
MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russian freight operator
Globaltrans Investment plans to continue its expansion
through acquisitions, the company said as it reported first-half
results on Monday.
Globaltrans is aiming to take advantage of continued
liberalisation in a Russian freight market previously dominated
by state-owned monopoly Russian Railways. Now more than 70
percent of the country's freight rail fleet is privately owned,
Globaltrans said in a recent presentation.
In April the company agreed a deal to buy the railcar unit
of iron ore miner Metalloinvest for $540 million and in July
raised $520 million from a share sale to help to fund its
expansion plans.
"Part of the strategy is to grow through acquisitions,"
Chief Executive Sergei Maltsev said in an interview.
Maltsev said that MMK-Trans, a subsidiary of Magnitogorsk
Iron & Steel Works (MMK), could be a target but that
Globaltrans does not have any specific deals to announce.
Sources previously told Reuters that Globaltrans is
interested in buying the MMK-Trans business. One industry source
estimated that the value of MMK-Trans would be $250 million to
$300 million.
Maltsev would also be interested in Evraztrans, he said in a
conference call. Evraztrans, owned by Russia's largest
steelmaker Evraz, said in June that it may sell the
transport asset.
The Globaltrans CEO added that he doesn't see any need to go
back to the market to raise more capital to finance the
company's growth.
Globaltrans reported flat first-half profits, with the
increased costs of expanding its business offsetting a rise in
operating profit.
Net profit was $159.5 million, against $159.3 million last
year. Revenue rose 7 percent to $967.5 million.
Globaltrans shares were up 1.2 percent at $19 at 0745 GMT on
Monday.