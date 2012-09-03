Globaltrans profit flat, finance costs increase

MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russian freight operator Globaltrans Investment said on Monday that profit for the first half year was flat, as the increased costs of expanding its business offset a rise in operating profit.

Profit for the six months was $159.5 million, compared to $159.3 million the same period a year ago, it said. Revenue rose 7 percent to $967.5 million.

Globaltrans in April agreed a deal to buy the railcar unit of iron ore miner Metalloinvest for $540 million and has also been increasing its purchases of railcars. In July it raised $520 million from a share sale, giving it firepower to expand and make possible further acquisitions.

Globaltrans, which went public in 2008 at $13.25 per share, also raised cash via a secondary offering to buy a controlling stake in BaltTransServis in 2009.