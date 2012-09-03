Globaltrans profit flat, finance costs increase

MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russian freight operator
Globaltrans Investment said on Monday that profit for
the first half year was flat, as the increased costs of
expanding its business offset a rise in operating profit.
Profit for the six months was $159.5 million, compared to
$159.3 million the same period a year ago, it said. Revenue rose
7 percent to $967.5 million.
Globaltrans in April agreed a deal to buy the railcar unit
of iron ore miner Metalloinvest for $540 million and has also
been increasing its purchases of railcars. In July it raised
$520 million from a share sale, giving it firepower to expand
and make possible further acquisitions.
Globaltrans, which went public in 2008 at $13.25 per share,
also raised cash via a secondary offering to buy a controlling
stake in BaltTransServis in 2009.