MOVES-Global X names Aaron Dillon as strategic relationship head

Oct 5 Global X Management Co LLC, an
exchange-traded fund sponsor, appointed Aaron Dillon as head of
strategic relationships.
Dillon was previously managing director at boutique asset
manager KraneShares.
Global X also named Alex Ashby as director of product
development and Steve Munroe as director of media planning.
Munroe was a senior analyst at Liberty Mutual Insurance's
personal insurance unit, Global X said on Monday.
Ashby, who is re-joining Global X, was involved in the
company's research, operations and product development.
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)