版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 6日 星期二 00:58 BJT

MOVES-Global X names Aaron Dillon as strategic relationship head

Oct 5 Global X Management Co LLC, an exchange-traded fund sponsor, appointed Aaron Dillon as head of strategic relationships.

Dillon was previously managing director at boutique asset manager KraneShares.

Global X also named Alex Ashby as director of product development and Steve Munroe as director of media planning.

Munroe was a senior analyst at Liberty Mutual Insurance's personal insurance unit, Global X said on Monday.

Ashby, who is re-joining Global X, was involved in the company's research, operations and product development. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐