MOVES-Global X Management names new sales and marketing heads

Aug 25 Global X Management Company LLC, which
provides exchange-traded funds, appointed Brian Diessner as head
of sales and Chris Ciompi as head of marketing.
Diessner will lead the investment manager's institutional
sales operations and Ciompi will operate the firm's overall
marketing portfolio.
Diessner and Ciompi will both report to Bruno del Ama, the
chief executive of Global X.
Diessner was most recently a director with the US Wealth
Advisory Direct Team at BlackRock and Ciompi was most
recently vice president of integrated marketing with Liberty
Mutual Insurance Co.
