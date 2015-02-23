UPDATE 2-Silicon producers Globe Specialty, FerroAtlántica to merge

* Combined company's enterprise value $3.1 bln
* Globe Specialty shares jump 12 pct
* Deal to close in fourth quarter
Feb 23 Silicon-metal producers Globe Specialty
Metals Inc and Spain's Grupo FerroAtlántica SA will
merge to form a company controlled by FerroAtlántica
shareholders, betting on growing demand from carmakers to solar
energy companies.
The combined company, with an enterprise value of $3.1
billion, will build on FerroAtlantico's presence in Europe and
Globe Specialty's footprint in North America.
Shares of Globe Specialty, which has a market value of $1.13
billion, jumped as much as 12 percent to $17.18 on the Nasdaq.
Silicon is a key element used to make everything from
lipstick and semiconductors to aluminum cars and solar cells.
"While the valuation is not terribly attractive to us, we
view the consolidation of global silicon metal capacity as a
positive for the industry," KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts
said in a note.
The deal would value the combined company at 9.5 times
enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA), which is toward the higher end of
Globe's historical trading range, they said.
FerroAtlántica, owned by Spanish billionaire Juan Miguel
Villar Mir's industrial conglomerate Grupo Villar Mir, will own
57 percent of the new company. Globe shareholders will own the
rest.
The combined company, with a workforce of about 4,700, will
operate 26 factories and nine mines in nine countries. It will
be headquartered in London and listed on the Nasdaq.
Globe's chief executive, Jeff Bradley, and FerroAtlántica
CEO Pedro Paguaga, will be co-CEOs of the new company.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter and will
add to earnings on a per share basis in the first year after
closing.
Goldman Sachs & Co and Nomura Securities International Inc
were Globe Specialty's financial advisers, while Latham &
Watkins LLP was its legal counsel.
Societe Generale advised Grupo FerroAtlántica. Cravath,
Swaine & Moore LLP and Uria Menendez were its legal counsel.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Manya Venkatesh in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)