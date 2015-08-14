版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 15日 星期六 04:22 BJT

Thomson family's Woodbridge takes full control of Globe and Mail

Aug 14 Woodbridge Company Ltd, the investment vehicle of Canada's Thomson family, gained full control of Canadian media company Globe and Mail Inc by acquiring the 15 percent stake owned by telecommunications company BCE Inc .

BCE did not mention the financial details of the deal.

Woodbridge also owns a majority stake in Thomson Reuters Corp. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

