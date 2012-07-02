UPDATE 1-Globeimmune files for $69 mln IPO

* Wells Fargo Securities, Piper Jaffray and JMP Securities
underwriting IPO
* Plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "GBIM"
July 2 Biopharmaceutical company Globeimmune Inc
filed with regulators to raise up to $69 million in an initial
public offering of its common shares.
Wells Fargo Securities, Piper Jaffray and JMP Securities are
underwriting the IPO, Globeimmune said in a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Globeimmune, which is partially owned by a unit of
biotechnology company Celgene Corp, said it has filed
an application for its common stock to be listed on the Nasdaq
under the symbol "GBIM."
The Louisville, Colorado based-company has a strategic
collaboration with Celgene for all cancer-related treatments,
and with Gilead Sciences Inc for chronic hepatitis B
virus.
The filing did not reveal the number of shares the company
plans to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.