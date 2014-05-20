Hedge fund exit requests rise to five month high in May

NextEra shares could return 20 percent over next 12 months -Barron's
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
HONG KONG May 20 Demand to pull out money from hedge funds rose to five month high in May as investors looked to adjust their portfolios ahead of the mid-year point.
The SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator, a monthly snapshot of hedge fund clients giving notice to withdraw their cash expressed as a percentage of assets under administration, rose to 4.32 percent in May from 3.23 percent in April and the highest since December last year.
The bulk of the activity in May represented typical semi-annual requests, Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive of SS&C Technologies, said in a statement.
For a chart on long-term redemption requests, please click: link.reuters.com/tew49v
Unlike mutual funds that offer daily liquidity, investors in hedge funds are required to give advance notice. Such requests have risen every May since at least 2008, data from SS&C GlobeOp shows.
Global hedge fund assets rose to an all-time high of $2.938 trillion in April, beating the previous peak of $2.937 trillion reached before the financial crisis, according to data from eVestment. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Mark Potter)
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
April 30 A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike.
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319