UPDATE 1-Globus Medical prices IPO at $12/shr - underwriter

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 2 Spinal implant manufacturer Globus Medical Inc priced its public offering of 8.3 million Class A common shares at $12 per share, the low end of its expected price range, according to an underwriter.
Globus Medical sold about 2.1 million shares, while selling stockholders offered the rest.
Earlier in the day, the company cut the size of the offering to 8.3 million shares and the expected price range to $12 to $13 per share.
Audubon, Pennsylvania-based Globus Medical had earlier expected to sell 11.8 million shares in a price range of $16 to $18 per share.
Shares of the company, which makes and commercializes products for patients with spine disorders, are expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday under the symbol "GMED".
Globus Medical intends to use the proceeds from the offering to expand its sales and for investments in research and development.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Piper Jaffray are among the underwriters of the offering.
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Northern Vertex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Savanna responds to Total's amended unsolicited offer for Savanna