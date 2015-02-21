Beauty-in-a-box service Glossybox says moves into profit

| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Feb 21 Glossybox, a beauty products
sampling service, said on Saturday it turned profitable last
year and is growing solidly again after a previous rapid
expansion nearly killed the start-up.
The Berlin-based company, backed by Germany's Rocket
Internet and inspired by rival New York-based
cosmetics-in-a-box firm Birchbox, said its customer base grew 25
percent in 2014, despite cutting marketing costs by 33 percent.
Glossybox counts 200,000 mostly female customers who pay
around 10 euros ($11) a month to have a box of sample cosmetics
mailed to them. Working with 600 skincare, perfume and beauty
brands, it has delivered 6 million boxes to date.
Birchbox, which reportedly counts 800,000 subscribers,
sparked the curated product-in-box craze, inspiring copycats for
everything from chocolate to record albums, sex toys, dog treats
and even munchies for pot smokers.
Founded in 2011, Glossybox rapidly entered more than 20
markets including Asia, an over-expansion that led it to cut its
workforce to 130 from a peak of 350 in 2013.
It now focuses on 10 markets including Germany, France,
Britain and the United States and has begun hiring again after
making progress in reducing customer turnover.
"We needed to admit that what we had done would not work, at
least at this stage," Founder and Chief Executive Charles von
Abercron, 30, said in an interview.
Von Abercron said the company operated profitably in every
month last year and turned a "seven-digit" euro profit.
Glossybox has raised 55 million euros from Rocket Internet
and regular investment partners AB Kinnevik,
Holtzbrinck Ventures and Len Blavatnik's Access Industries.
Rocket holds a majority stake in the company.
Beauty products retailing has proved relatively immune to
e-commerce as customers prefer to try products before
purchasing. Pharmacy retailers such as Boots, DM and Walgreens
vie in the sector with cosmetic specialists such as Sephora,
Shisedo and Douglass.
Product-discovery sites look to change that by asking users
their age, skin type and hair colour to create tailored
profiles. Glossybox is also expanding into fashion content,
supplying customers with beauty tips and trends.
Eventually, Glossybox may look to create an online shop, as
Birchbox has done, allowing subscribers to buy full-size
versions of samples they like.
"I am not doing a shop today or tomorrow, but maybe in the
future," von Abercron said. "Today, what you see, is not what
you are going to see in six months."
