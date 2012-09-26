版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 26日 星期三 23:54 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: no ratings impact on Gloucester Credit card notes after amendments

Sept 26 Gloucester Credit Card Trust : * Moody's: no ratings impact on Gloucester Credit card notes following

