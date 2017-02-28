Warburg Pincus, Blackstone in bidders' short-list for Singapore's GLP-sources

| SINGAPORE/HONG KONG
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Feb 28 Private equity firms
Warburg Pincus, Blackstone Group LP and Hopu
Investment were among the bidders short-listed to present a
potential offer for Singapore-listed Global Logistic Properties
, people familiar with the process said on Tuesday.
GLP, as the company backed by sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte
Ltd is called, has picked at least three groups to move
to a second phase of the process and examine the company's
financials, added the sources, who declined to be named because
the information is not public. The company has a market value of
$9.2 billion.
GLP said in a securities filing on Monday it has evaluated
various non-binding proposals and a special committee running a
strategic review of its business short-listed "several parties"
to conduct due diligence of the company, though it didn't
disclose any names of the potential bidders.
Warburg Pincus joined with e-Shang Redwood (ESR) to lead a
consortium of Chinese and international investors bidding for
GLP, one of the people said. Blackstone led another group, with
a third consortium joining Beijing-based Hopu with Chinese
investment firm Hillhouse Capital and some of GLP's senior
executives.
Reuters had previously reported on the interest from Hopu,
Hillhouse, Blackstone and some GLP managers to bid for the
company, with JPMorgan advising GLP's special committee on the
proposals.
Other bidders may also be in the race, two of the sources
said.
Blackstone, GLP, Hillhouse Capital, JPMorgan, Warburg Pincus
and Hopu declined to comment.
Private equity firms and institutional investors including
the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) have poured
billions of dollars into warehousing and logistics investments
in Asia in recent years betting on a continued boom in demand
from e-commerce in the region.
China alone has seen nearly $12 billion in investments in
the sector since 2013, according to real estate consultancy
Jones Lang LaSalle estimates. Despite a slowdown in the world's
second largest economy in the past few years, online shopping in
China has soared as more consumers opt for the convenience of
shopping on their mobile phones and getting products delivered
to their homes.
(Additional reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Muralikumar
