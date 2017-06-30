FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
Two groups in race to buy $10 bln-valued Global Logistic Properties - sources
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月30日 / 凌晨5点08分 / 2 天前

Two groups in race to buy $10 bln-valued Global Logistic Properties - sources

2 分钟阅读

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 30 (Reuters) - The race to buy Global Logistic Properties is now between a Chinese consortium backed by the company's management and a rival group led by Warburg Pincus, sources said ahead of a Friday deadline to submit bids for the $10 billion-valued firm.

The acquisition offers a chance for bidders to grab control of Asia's biggest warehouse operator which counts Amazon among its clients and is benefiting from rising demand for modern logistics facilities, driven by a boom in e-commerce business.

It could rank as one of the biggest private equity backed deals in Asia.

Singapore-listed GLP was thrust into the spotlight late last year after sovereign wealth fund GIC, which owns a 37 percent stake, nudged it to start a strategic review of its business. JPMorgan was then hired by GLP as its financial adviser.

GLP's shares have since soared nearly 50 percent to the highest in more than three years.

After months of negotiations with a special committee of GLP's independent directors, the race has narrowed to between a group led by Chinese private equity firms Hopu Investment Management and Hillhouse Capital Group, with the support of GLP CEO Ming Mei, and a rival consortium headed by Warburg Pincus and its logistics partner e-Shang Redwood, the sources said.

GLP, GIC, Warburg Pincus, Hopu and Hillhouse declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak about the deal. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE and Kane Wu and Carol Zhong in HONG KONG; Additional reporting by Julie Zhu in HONG KONG; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

