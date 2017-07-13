FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
REFILE-Bid target Global Logistic properties selects Chinese group for final talks - sources
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
“通俄门”
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
深度分析
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
深度分析
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月13日 / 凌晨3点08分 / 2 天前

REFILE-Bid target Global Logistic properties selects Chinese group for final talks - sources

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects day of the week in first paragraph.)

SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties , the subject of a bidding war, has decided to hold final talks with a Chinese group this week, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

GLP, a warehouse operator valued at S$12.6 billion ($9.2 billion), said this month it had received "firm proposals" from shortlisted bidders, following months of negotiations with parties.

GLP and the Chinese consortium declined comment. Trade in GLP's shares was halted earlier pending an announcement.

The sources told Reuters that GLP aimed to thrash out a deal with a consortium led by Chinese private equity firms Hopu Investment Management and Hillhouse Capital Group. The consortium is backed by senior executives of GLP.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak about the deal.

A rival group headed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus and its logistics partner e-Shang Redwood, was also in the race to acquire GLP, sources have said. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below