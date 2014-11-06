Asset manager Gluskin Sheff's profit slips as costs rise, fees drop

UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
TORONTO Nov 6 Canadian asset manager Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc reported a lower quarterly profit on Thursday, as expenses rose and performance fees fell during a volatile quarter.
Gluskin Sheff, which focuses on high net worth and institutional clients, said net income was C$7.4 million, or 24 Canadian cents per share, diluted, for the first quarter of fiscal 2015. This compares with the C$8.3 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, diluted, earned a year earlier.
Assets under management climbed to C$8.01 billion during the three months ended Sept 30, from C$7.49 billion in the previous quarter and from C$6.34 billion a year ago.
The growth was attributed to the acquisition of Blair Franklin Asset Management Holdings Inc in August and C$25 million in positive investment performance, but was partly offset by $78 million in withdrawals.
Revenue, derived from base management fees and performance fees, grew to 28.3 million from C$23.1 million.
Base management fees rose to C$25.9 million, from C$20.3 million, while performance fees fell to C$1.2 million from C$2.1 million a year ago.
Expenses increased by C$6.1 million, due to costs related to Blair Franklin and an increase in bonus restricted share unit amortization. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.