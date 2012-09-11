GM names Peck director of Chevrolet advertising in U.S.

DETROIT, Sept 11 General Motors Co has named a new director of advertising for its flagship Chevrolet brand in the United States, the company said.

Molly Peck was moved to her new post from director of advertising for Cadillac, GM's luxury brand, a position she held since last year.

Peck replaces Kevin Mayer, who left GM several months ago to take an executive advertising position with Volkswagen of America.

Peck led Cadillac's advertising campaign to promote its new small luxury sedan, the ATS.

Chevrolet through August has accounted for 71 percent of GM's U.S. sales, compared to 6 percent for Cadillac, according to Autodata Corp.

Peck reports to Chris Perry, Chevrolet vice president of global marketing.