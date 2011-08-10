版本:
GM CEO Akerson buys 10,000 shares in company

DETROIT Aug 10 General Motors Co (GM.N) Chairman and Chief Executive Dan Akerson bought 10,000 shares of GM stock this week at $25.05 per share, the company said in a filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This brings Akerson's total ownership of GM stock to 103,600 shares.

The 10,000-share purchase, completed on Tuesday, was a personal acquisition by Akerson. In May, he bought another 30,000 shares at $31.33 per share at personal expense.

When GM returned to the New York Stock Exchange last November after a 2009 bankruptcy, its IPO starting price was $33.

GM shares closed on Wednesday at $23.92, down 6.3 percent.

Of Akerson's shares, 63,400 have been awarded as compensation since he became CEO last September, a GM spokesman said. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; editing by Andre Grenon)

