GM CEO Akerson buys 10,000 shares in company

BRIEF-Taiwan's AU Optronics purchases equipment from Orbotech Asia
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)
DETROIT Aug 10 General Motors Co (GM.N) Chairman and Chief Executive Dan Akerson bought 10,000 shares of GM stock this week at $25.05 per share, the company said in a filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
This brings Akerson's total ownership of GM stock to 103,600 shares.
The 10,000-share purchase, completed on Tuesday, was a personal acquisition by Akerson. In May, he bought another 30,000 shares at $31.33 per share at personal expense.
When GM returned to the New York Stock Exchange last November after a 2009 bankruptcy, its IPO starting price was $33.
GM shares closed on Wednesday at $23.92, down 6.3 percent.
Of Akerson's shares, 63,400 have been awarded as compensation since he became CEO last September, a GM spokesman said. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; editing by Andre Grenon)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 8 South African pulp and paper maker Sappi will invest $305 million in North America and Europe to increase its packaging capacity, the firm said on Wednesday after releasing its first-quarter results.
Feb 8 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open on Wednesday.