UPDATE 1-GM interested in Ally's internat'l ops-Bloomberg

DETROIT May 14 General Motors Co, the
largest U.S. automaker, is interested in buying Ally Financial
Inc's international operations, GM's chief executive told
Bloomberg on Monday.
"We're interested in it, but we're not going to bleed to buy
it," CEO Dan Akerson told Bloomberg in an interview. "We're the
natural buyer."
A GM spokesman confirmed Akerson's comments. Ally is GM's
former in-house financing arm. GM accounted for about 34 percent
of Ally's loan originations in the most recent quarter, while
Chrysler Group LLC represented 16 percent.
Ally's health remains crucial to the U.S. auto industry and
GM depends heavily on the lender. About 80 percent of the credit
that GM dealers in the United States use to finance their
inventories, known as "floorplan financing," is from Ally.
Ally's mortgage unit filed for bankruptcy protection earlier
on Monday and said it will sell some international operations to
repay $12 billion in U.S. government loans stemming from its
bailout.
GM is "probably not" interested in acquiring Ally's U.S.
operations, Akerson told Bloomberg.
UBS analyst Colin Langan said GM could be interested in
parts of Ally's U.S. operations, such as its dealer wholesale
and leasing units. GM could pay $7.6 billion for Ally's
international, dealer wholesale and lease operations, he said.
"We expect discussions of the potential acquisition will
increase over the next few months; however a sale would likely
be a year away," Langan said in a research note.
GM has its own in-house financing arm, GM Financial, which
provides loans mostly in the United States and Canada. Its lack
of international exposure represents a weakness for GM that
Ally's operations could fill, Langan added.