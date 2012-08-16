GM bid for Ally units highlights bailout quandary

| DETROIT/CHARLOTTE, N.C.
DETROIT/CHARLOTTE, N.C. Aug 16 General Motors
Co, partly owned by the U.S. Treasury, is seeking to buy
international operations from auto lender Ally Financial, which
ironically wants to use the proceeds to help repay its own
federal bailout aid.
With almost $33 billion in cash and marketable securities at
the end of the second quarter, GM has the money to pursue such
an acquisition. But analysts and investors disagree on whether
that would be the best use of cash, with some preferring a stock
buyback or dividend payment.
"There's a split deck on something like this," Guggenheim
Securities analyst Matthew Stover said. "It depends on the time
frame of the investor."
Since the financial crisis, large banks have paid back the
bailouts they received from Treasury, but the latest maneuvering
by GM and Ally, the automaker's former finance arm, shows how
the bailout of the U.S. auto industry is taking longer to wind
down.
The bailout remains a hotly debated topic on the campaign
trail as President Barack Obama and Republican rival Mitt Romney
joust in battleground states like Michigan and Ohio over the
efficacy and ultimate cost of the program.
Critics of GM's $50 billion federal bailout in 2009 say the
Obama administration stuck taxpayers with a bill that will never
be paid in full as Treasury's 27 percent stake in GM remains
underwater.
"Because of the Treasury Department's risky decision to swap
debt for equity, Treasury gave away any right that taxpayers had
to be made whole," said Charles Grassley, a Republican senator
from Iowa. "Legally, GM can use its excess cash in whatever way
it wants, and there's nothing we can do about it."
Treasury said this week the broader $80 billion auto
industry bailout in 2009 would cost taxpayers $3.4 billion more
than previously thought.
GM, which likes to tout its "fortress balance sheet," has
said its focus is on investing in vehicle development, ensuring
it has enough money to fix problems like its money-losing
European unit, reduce its exposure on pension obligations and
make acquisitions. It also has said paying back shareholders is
another option but has given no time table for that.
Treasury officials declined to comment but previously have
said the government would balance exiting its stakes in GM and
Ally as soon as practicable with maximizing value for taxpayers.
Treasury has not expressed a view on a buyer of Ally's
assets, said a person familiar with the situation who asked not
to be identified. And GM executives have said government
officials have never pressured them on business decisions.
To break even on the bailout, Treasury would need to sell
its remaining 500 million shares of GM for more than $52 each.
That is a far cry from the $21 they trade at now and sharply
down from an initial public offering price of $33 in fall 2010.
A government watchdog said last month that Treasury needed a
solid exit plan for its stakes in GM and Ally.
Jefferies analyst Peter Nesvold said the various holdings by
Treasury represented "some conflicts of interest floating
around" but added that GM's bid for the Ally assets was a
reasonable use of cash.
Ally, 74 percent-owned by the U.S. Treasury after a series
of bailouts, said in May it was selling operations in Europe,
Canada and Mexico in a bid to speed up repayment to U.S.
taxpayers.
GM has not said what assets it is biding for, but a second
person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified
said the automaker was not seeking to buy all of Ally's
international operations.
Ally was once the in-house lender for GM known as GMAC
Financial Services but later became a separate company and was
renamed. GM established the core of its current lending
subsidiary when it bought AmeriCredit Corp in 2010. G M still has
a 9.9 percent stake in Ally through an independent trust that is
required to dispose of the Ally stake by Dec. 24, 2013.
Ally, which hopes to complete the sale of its international
businesses by year end, is expected to move to the next round of
bidding in mid-September, the second source said. A majority of
the 30 bidders are banks, mostly outside the United States, the
person said.
The U.S. government injected $17.2 billion into Ally, which
expects upon successful completion of its announced plans to
have returned a total of two-thirds of taxpayers' investments.
Some analysts have speculated GM's bid could be in the range
of $2 billion to $4 billion, while others said a bid approaching
the book value of the assets is more likely. The bank has said
the operations for sale represent $31 billion in total assets
and carry a legal entity book value of $7.6 billion.
That kind of bid frustrates some analysts, who would prefer
GM return cash to shareholders, as rival Ford Motor Co
has.
"Ford has initiated a dividend, paid back a sizeable chunk
of debt and reached an investment grade credit rating by two of
the three major agencies. They seem to be on a clearer road to
recovery than GM at this point," Edward Jones analyst Matt
Collins said.
However, Citi analyst Itay Michaeli said GM has been clear
that its priority is investing back into the business, and added
any push for buybacks or dividends has eased. He said investors
are more focused now on GM closing a deal with hourly workers in
Germany that would allow it to eventually close a plant there
and cut costs in the money-losing region.
"If you're trying to reap concessions in Europe and you
start super aggressively buying back shares, that might send the
wrong message," he said.