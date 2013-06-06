UPDATE 1-GM moves to boost loyalty, extends U.S. free-maintenance program

DETROIT, June 6 General Motors Co on
Thursday expanded a maintenance program for its cars and trucks
in a move meant to boost revenue by making U.S. customers more
loyal to its brands.
Chief Executive Dan Akerson said Chevrolet, Buick and GMC
customers in the United States will be covered by the new
program, which includes free scheduled service for two years or
24,000 miles, whichever comes first. GM estimates that each
percentage point increase in its owner loyalty rate boosts
overall revenue by $700 million.
In a recent study, research firm Polk said all four of GM's
brands increased their owner loyalty rates in the first quarter
faster than the industry average growth rate.
The move, covering most 2014 vehicles in those brands, is an
expansion of a free-maintenance program introduced earlier this
year for its full-size pickup trucks, the Chevy Silverado and
GMC Sierra. The program, which covers leased vehicles, includes
such things as oil changes, tire rotation and vehicle
inspection.
"It makes sense to do this to kick the ownership experience
off on the right foot," Akerson told shareholders at the
company's annual meeting at its Detroit headquarters. "It's also
strategic because we know that customers who service their
vehicles at our dealerships are much more likely to purchase
another GM product down the road."
The offer, which covers up to four service visits and is
transferable to subsequent owners, is meant to increase owner
loyalty at its brands.
GM's Cadillac luxury brand already has a four-year,
50,000-mile maintenance program.