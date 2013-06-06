UPDATE 1-GM moves to boost loyalty, extends U.S. free-maintenance program

DETROIT, June 6 General Motors Co on Thursday expanded a maintenance program for its cars and trucks in a move meant to boost revenue by making U.S. customers more loyal to its brands. Chief Executive Dan Akerson said Chevrolet, Buick and GMC customers in the United States will be covered by the new program, which includes free scheduled service for two years or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first. GM estimates that each percentage point increase in its owner loyalty rate boosts overall revenue by $700 million. In a recent study, research firm Polk said all four of GM's brands increased their owner loyalty rates in the first quarter faster than the industry average growth rate. The move, covering most 2014 vehicles in those brands, is an expansion of a free-maintenance program introduced earlier this year for its full-size pickup trucks, the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra. The program, which covers leased vehicles, includes such things as oil changes, tire rotation and vehicle inspection. "It makes sense to do this to kick the ownership experience off on the right foot," Akerson told shareholders at the company's annual meeting at its Detroit headquarters. "It's also strategic because we know that customers who service their vehicles at our dealerships are much more likely to purchase another GM product down the road." The offer, which covers up to four service visits and is transferable to subsequent owners, is meant to increase owner loyalty at its brands. GM's Cadillac luxury brand already has a four-year, 50,000-mile maintenance program.