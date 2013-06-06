UPDATE 3-GM moves to boost loyalty, extends U.S. free-maintenance program

* Extends program already offered on Chevy, GMC big pickups
* Each point increase in loyalty rate boosts company revenue
by $700 mln
* Reiterates break-even status in Europe by mid-decade
* Will consider dividend, buybacks, but investing in
operations the focus
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, June 6 General Motors Co on
Thursday expanded a maintenance program for its cars and trucks
in a move meant to boost revenue by making U.S. customers more
loyal to its brands.
Chief Executive Dan Akerson said Chevrolet, Buick and GMC
customers in the United States will be covered by the new
program, which includes free scheduled service for two years or
24,000 miles, whichever comes first. GM estimates that each
percentage point increase in its owner loyalty rate boosts
overall revenue by $700 million.
Akerson, speaking at the U.S. automaker's annual
shareholders meeting, said the company would also consider a
stock dividend or share buyback, but the main focus was on
investing in new programs, such as the free-maintenance program
or new vehicles.
In a recent study, research firm Polk said all four of GM's
brands increased their owner loyalty rates in the first quarter
faster than the industry average growth rate.
The move, covering most 2014 vehicles in those brands, is an
expansion of a free-maintenance program introduced earlier this
year for its full-size pickup trucks, the Chevy Silverado and
GMC Sierra. The program, which covers leased vehicles, includes
such things as oil changes and vehicle inspection.
"It makes sense to do this to kick the ownership experience
off on the right foot," Akerson told shareholders at the
company's Detroit headquarters. "It's also strategic because we
know that customers who service their vehicles at our
dealerships are much more likely to purchase another GM product
down the road."
The offer, which covers up to four service visits and is
transferable to subsequent owners, is meant to increase owner
loyalty at its brands.
GM's Cadillac luxury brand already has a four-year,
50,000-mile maintenance program.
Speaking separately to reporters, Akerson said GM would
continue to consider a dividend and buybacks going forward. He
cited the company's December repurchase of a block of U.S.
Treasury shares for $5.5 billion and said GM may take a similar
approach again.
"Right now, we're taking our cash and pouring it into new
products, new facilities," Akerson said when asked about the
possibility of the company paying a dividend. "We're trying to
optimize our profitability."
He referred to an SEC rule allowing shareholders to sell
shares each quarter without any restrictions once their stake
falls below 10 percent. Treasury's stake in GM will fall to 13.8
percent once a sale it announced Wednesday is completed.
REVERSING EUROPEAN LOSSES
Akerson said GM has stabilized its money-losing European
business despite industry sales in the region dropping to
20-year lows.
"We're even seeing green shoots from our restructuring
activities and new product launches, which will help us reach
our objective to deliver break-even (operating earnings) by
mid-decade," he said.
In May, GM posted a stronger-than-expected first-quarter
profit that included a smaller than anticipated loss in Europe,
where the U.S. automaker has reported 13 straight years of
losses. Analysts had expected a quarterly European loss of $469
million, but GM instead reported a loss of $175 million.
GM went public in the autumn of 2010, after its 2009
bankruptcy restructuring and $49.5 billion U.S.-taxpayer
bailout. As a result, the U.S. Treasury Department initially
held a 60.8 percent stake in GM, but has been selling shares
since then.
On Wednesday, Treasury announced plans to sell another 30
million shares of GM common stock as part of its ongoing effort
to wind down the government's stake in the bailed-out automaker.
It has said it plans to sell its remaining shares by April 2014.
Akerson said he didn't know whether Treasury might exit its
GM stake before the end of the year, something analysts have
suggested could occur.
The offering, which will take place along with the sale of
20 million shares of GM stock held by the UAW Retiree Medical
Benefits Trust, will occur in conjunction with the company's
inclusion to the Standard & Poor's 500 index at the close of
trading on Thursday.
After the sales, Treasury will own more than 189 million, or
13.8 percent, of GM's common shares, while the UAW Trust will
own more than 185 million, or 13.1 percent, of shares, according
to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Akerson also reaffirmed that GM is still aiming to increase
its share of new-vehicle sales in the U.S. market.
GM shares were up 8 cents at $34.10 in morning trading on
the New York Stock Exchange.