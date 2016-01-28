UPDATE 1-GM forms team for self-driving, electric cars

(Adds background on Parks, GM's Lyft investment)
By Joseph White
DETROIT Jan 28 General Motors Co said on
Thursday it was creating a team to speed up development of
self-driving and electric cars, as it moves to expand its
line-up of such vehicles.
Doug Parks, GM's vice president for global product programs,
was named vice president for autonomous technology and vehicle
execution, as of Feb. 1.
Parks will oversee efforts to develop new electrical and
battery systems and software for the vehicles, and report to
Mark Reuss, head of global product development, GM said in a
statement.
Parks has held several engineering and finance roles at the
automaker since 1984. Prior to becoming vice president for
global product programs in August 2012, he was executive
director and group vehicle line executive for electric cars.
Sheri Hickok was named executive chief engineer for
"autonomous joint ventures and fleet execution," GM said. Hickok
is currently chief engineer for "next generation" pickup trucks.
Pam Fletcher, GM's executive chief engineer for electric
vehicles, will take on additional responsibilities for strategic
planning related to autonomous and electric vehicles.
GM plans to launch late this year the electric Chevrolet
Bolt, which would run about 200 miles on a charge, priced at
about $35,000. That is roughly double the range of other
electric cars in that price range.
Earlier this month, GM said it was investing $500 million in
ride-hailing company Lyft, and said it planned to work with Lyft
to develop an on-demand network of driverless cars.
