UPDATE 1-GM completes production of 130 Bolt self-driving cars

June 13 General Motors Co said on Tuesday
it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt
electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.
The carmaker expects to deploy the vehicles within the month
in San Francisco and Scottsdale, Arizona, with its ride-sharing
affiliate Lyft Inc, after a final test in Michigan, according to
a company representative.
GM began producing the Bolt test vehicles at the Orion plant
in January, and expects the self-driving test fleet to grow to
180. (bit.ly/2swSC5J)
Detroit-based GM joins a list of companies aggressively
pursuing automated vehicle technologies. These include Ford
Motor Co, Uber Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc
and Alphabet Inc's self-driving car Waymo
unit.
GM shares were marginally down at $34.35 in morning trading.
(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Paul Lienert in
Detroit; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)