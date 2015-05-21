版本:
2015年 5月 22日

U.S. NHTSA extends GM oversight on handling of safety issues

WASHINGTON May 21 U.S. regulators on Thursday said they have extended their oversight of General Motors Co's decision-making about potential vehicle safety issues for an additional year.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the extension requires GM to continue submitting reports to the agency and meeting with staff so that regulators can monitor the automaker's process of investigating potential safety issues.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

