BRIEF-GM says dealers in US delivered 249,875 vehicles in March, down 2.4 pct

April 1 General Motors Co
* Says dealers in U.S. delivered 249,875 vehicles in march
2015, down 2.4 percent year over year
* Says March U.S. Retail sales down 5 percent compared to
last year
* Estimates that the seasonally adjusted annual selling rate
for light vehicles in March was 16.9 million vehicles
* Says all vehicles inventory at March-end of 763,817
vehicles versus 732,394 vehicles at Feb-end
* GM says March total sales of trucks, including pickups,
vans and suvs, were up 14 percent in u.s.
Source text - bit.ly/1CMBjeL
Further company coverage: