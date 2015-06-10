GM to announce secondary use for EV car batteries next week

DETROIT, June 10 General Motors Co said
on Wednesday it will announce a development in the secondary use
for electric vehicle batteries next week, bringing more
attention to the growing stationary energy storage market.
Unlike Tesla Motors, which last month unveiled a
separate product for the stationary energy market, GM's use will
focus on extending the economic life of a battery after its use
in an EV, according to the statement outlining plans for the
announcement at an auto battery conference on Tuesday.
A GM spokesman declined to reveal further details about the
announcement. The Detroit company has previously discussed
redeveloping EV batteries for use in the energy grid.
In 2012, GM and Swiss engineering group ABB showed
how they could repackage five used batteries from GM's Chevrolet
Volt hybrid plug-in car into a modular unit capable of providing
two hours of electricity needed by three to five average
American homes.
"GM's battery development extends throughout the entire life
of the battery, including secondary use," Pablo Valencia, GM
senior manager of battery lifecycle management, said in 2012.
"In many cases, when an EV battery has reached the end of
its life in an automotive application, only 30 percent or less
of its life has been used," he added. "This leaves a tremendous
amount of life that can be applied to other applications like
powering a structure before the battery is recycled."
The energy storage industry is seen as a big profit driver
in the future, expected to grow from just $200 million in 2012
to $19 billion by 2017, according to research firm IHS CERA.
Last month, Tesla unveiled stationary energy storage systems
for homes, companies and utilities that would expand the
company's reach beyond electric vehicles and tap into the
fastest growing area of the energy industry.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk later called demand for the
products "off the hook" and said it could be a bigger business
than selling cars. He has said Tesla expects to
have a low but growing gross margin in battery products in the
fourth quarter and added that battery products would be
"materially profitable" some time next year.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Leslie Adler)