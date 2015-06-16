GM uses old Volt batteries to power office building

June 16 General Motors Co said on Tuesday
it is using old batteries from its first-generation Chevrolet
Volt extended-range electric car for secondary purposes
including powering an office building.
The company, which is close to launching the
second-generation Volt hybrid plug-in car, said repurposed five
used batteries from the first-generation Volt are powering the
General Motors Enterprise Data Center at its Milford Proving
Ground. (bit.ly/1JVyQ4I)
"Even after the battery has reached the end of its useful
life in a Chevrolet Volt, up to 80 percent of its storage
capacity remains," said Pablo Valencia, senior manager, battery
life cycle management.
GM said it is working on the secondary functions of Volt
batteries with partners to test systems for other commercial and
non-commercial uses.
In 2012, GM tested repackaged Volt batteries to provide two
hours of electricity for three to five average American homes.
(bit.ly/1G0CDJh)
Unlike electric vehicle maker Tesla Motors Inc,
which last month unveiled a separate product for the stationary
energy market, GM is focusing on extending the economic life of
a battery after its use in an electric vehicle.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)