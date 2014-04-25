版本:
UAW Vice President Joe Ashton nominated to General Motors board

DETROIT, April 25 United Auto Workers Vice President Joe Ashton has been nominated to General Motors Co's board as the representative for the healthcare trust for retired GM workers, the company said on Friday.

Ashton is the head of the UAW's General Motors department and will retire from the union in June. If elected, he will be begin his term in August.

GM also nominated Steve Girsky to remain on the board as Ashton takes his place as the health trust's representative. Girsky, GM's former vice chairman, began his tenure on the company's board in July 2009. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
