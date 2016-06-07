GM CEO says keep steering wheels, brakes in self-driving cars

DETROIT, June 7 General Motors Co Chief
Executive Mary Barra on Tuesday said she believes self-driving
vehicles should keep steering wheels and brakes and accelerators
in them as the technology develops.
"We think that having that capability when the steering
wheel and the pedals are still in the vehicle is a very good way
to demonstrate and prove the safety," Barra told reporters
before the company's annual meeting at its Detroit headquarters.
Alphabet Inc's Google has proposed doing away with
the steering wheels in autonomous vehicles because once
developed they may not need them.
IHS Automotive on Tuesday issued a report that estimates
that by 2035, there will be 21 million autonomous vehicles in
the world. (bit.ly/1UnIKO6)
Barra also praised the company's record profit in 2015 and
reiterated that the company would be at the forefront in the
evolution of the auto industry toward autonomous vehicles and
ride-sharing. GM said that 2016 profit will be improved from
last year's record.
During the meeting, Barra defended GM's emphasis on retail
auto sales in the U.S. market, which are direct sales to
consumers, and its de-emphasis on low-profit sales to rental
agencies. The practice has led to fewer overall sales. GM's
market share has slipped to 16.6 percent in the first five
months of this year compared with 17.7 percent for the same
period in 2015.
"All share is not created equal," Barra said.
Shareholders on Tuesday approved a slate of a dozen for the
No. 1 U.S. automaker's board of directors, including Barra, who
is also chairman of that board.
One new member, Jane Mendillo, 57, former president and
chief executive officer of Harvard Management Company, which
manages the endowment of Harvard University, was voted to the
board. She replaces outgoing board member Steve Girsky, who
joined the board in 2009 and did not seek re-election.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chris Reese)