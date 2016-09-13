GM says Bolt EV will have 238 miles range, besting Tesla Model 3

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
DETROIT, Sept 13 General Motors Co on Tuesday announced that its electric subcompact Bolt EV will have an average range of 238 miles on a full charge, farther than Tesla Motors Inc has stated for its upcoming Model 3 range.
The Bolt EV will be launched in a few months, nearly a year before the Tesla Model 3 will be available to consumers. The Bolt EV will have a starting price for U.S. consumers of about $35,000, similar to the announced starting price for the Model 3. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.