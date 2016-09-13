版本:
GM says Bolt EV will have 238 miles range, besting Tesla Model 3

DETROIT, Sept 13 General Motors Co on Tuesday announced that its electric subcompact Bolt EV will have an average range of 238 miles on a full charge, farther than Tesla Motors Inc has stated for its upcoming Model 3 range.

The Bolt EV will be launched in a few months, nearly a year before the Tesla Model 3 will be available to consumers. The Bolt EV will have a starting price for U.S. consumers of about $35,000, similar to the announced starting price for the Model 3. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)

